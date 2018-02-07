Editors preview 2018 movies

2018 presents infinite choices that will no doubt pack an emotional punch for film viewers

Kaitlin Schneider

Antelope Staff

When most people think about the new year, they think resolutions and “New year, new me!” Well, and I’m sure this comes as no surprise to those of you who read my work regularly, I like to look ahead at what movies are premiering and start to plan my weekends accordingly.

That being said, I asked some of the Antelope staff, in fact, some of our editorial members, which flick they are most eagerly anticipating. Although January has come and gone, there are still plenty of movies worth checking out on the silver screen.

Flick No. 1: “Black Panther” showing on Feb. 16

Editor-in-Chief Mary Spencer, a senior English major from Kearney, had this to say about Marvel’s quickly approaching release: “I’m most excited for ‘Black Panther’ coming out. I loved the appearance of the new King of Wakanda in ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ and I can’t wait to see more! The trailers look amazing!”

Spencer’s thoughts are spot on with the rest of the Marvel fan base, because according to Entertainment Weekly, “Black Panther” has already exceeded the previous records for early ticket sales in the superhero movie genre. They have far surpassed “Dawn of Justice,” which was the previous record holder. However, Marvel Studios hopes to do more than just epic early ticket sales; they are about to make history with the first superhero film that includes a cast primarily composed of black performers.

To further clarify, T’Challa, the King of Wakanda and the Black Panther himself, was the first black superhero to appear in Marvel comics—which he did in issue 52 of “Fantastic Four” in July 1966.

Marvel’s well-anticipated flick continues after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” revealing the nation of Wakanda to audiences for the first time. It has been hinted at throughout some of the more recent Marvel movies, but the technologically advanced civilization will finally show itself to the world in less than two weeks.

T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) has returned to his home, and instead of feuding with the Avengers, must learn how to balance ruling Wakanda and keeping up duties as the Panther. Not everything is as it should be at home, though, as warring factions soon try to usurp his position and wreak havoc. Boseman’s titular character must join forces with fan-favorite Everett Ross, portrayed by the always delightful Martin Freeman, along with other new characters to avoid a potentially disastrous world war. Although two days late, it will make for a perfect delayed Valentine’s Day date. Or, if you’re like me, consecutive viewings of the film.

Flick No. 2: “Avengers: Infinity War – Part I”

showing on May 4

Fast forward to May and the end of finals week, and you will find the release date of my own pick for this article. Avengers fans have been expecting the Infinity War arc since the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) started 18 movies ago, and now we’re finally getting our wishes granted. Although, by the end of it all, we may be sobbing, because this film will not only be jam-packed with more superheroes than ever before—67 is the latest rumor, but also some serious violence and fight scenes of epic magnitude. Plus, we will no doubt be saying goodbye to some particular fan favorites. (I’m certainly not hugging my Captain America shield close to me as I write this, honest!)

However, we will also be seeing Thanos, the Mad Titan, taking on the crucial role everyone has been waiting for as he wades through a sea of carnage and destruction to ascertain the whereabouts of those mysterious gems that the MCU wiki dubs as “…concentrated ingots. Infinity Stones.”

The lead up to this movie has been huge, with five of the six Infinity Stones having already appeared through this intergalactic, cinematic odyssey. One stone still remains undiscovered, and whether that jewel known as the Soul Stone appears somewhere in Wakanda remains to be seen, but a lot of speculation has been done about just what kind of action is going to go down in this phase-ending installment.

Of course, this year’s release is only the first half of the story, with Part 2 slated to release in May of next year. Either way, the Russo brothers—who were also responsible for directing the glorious installments of “Winter Soldier” and “Civil War”—have their hands full, and there are some potentially overzealous fans who cannot wait to bite back if this film falls short of expectations.

Flick No. 3: “Untitled Deadpool Sequel”

showing on May 18

Even though very little is known about what this movie is going to entail, Assistant Copy Editor Rachael Fangmeier chose the Merc with a Mouth’s sequel as her most anticipated 2018 release. She said, “I’m a sucker for a funny action movie and ‘Deadpool’ happens to be one of my favorites.”

Naturally, I am planning on viewing the movie the first weekend it comes out. I’m excited to see how the Deadpool story continues for Wade Wilson. The humor displayed in the first Deadpool movie makes me laugh every time I watch it, which is more often than I’d like to admit. Besides, who wouldn’t want to watch something with Ryan Reynolds?”

I, and I am sure many others, agree with everything Fangmeier said about Ryan Reynold’s upcoming laugh-riot as the Chimichanga-loving Deadpool. According to the post-credits scene of the first film, Cable—who, simply put, is a soldier from the future who seriously knows how to kick ass—will be making an appearance alongside Reynolds. The soldier will be portrayed by Josh Brolin, who will bring yet another layer to the already deeply characterized Nathan Christopher Summers.

Are those films not striking your fancy, or maybe you’re just not quite the superhero buff? No problem! I’ve created an additional list of other eagerly awaited releases that are making their way to theaters before Dec. 31, and there are multiple genres included, so I’m sure you’ll find something you’ll enjoy. Oh, and if you’re wondering about the Marvel-centric nature of this article, it’s not rigged. Really. I asked these separate people about their most eagerly awaited 2018 release, and this is what came back as replies.

I may be personally biased, but if we learned anything from this article, it’s that I’m not alone in the spiral of Marvel obsession.

