Cannon finds passion behind the camera

We are always focused on the person in front of the camera. Have you ever taken a moment to think about the person who works the magic behind the scenes? Think about the hard work that goes into producing amazing content, the countless hours editing in front of the screen to create a video for your viewing pleasure.

Cy Cannon, a sophomore multimedia major from Silver Creek, loves how video and photography can be transformed into virtually anything with a little bit of editing. “When I get on the computer there’re so many more options. If I want to draw a moose, you can draw it and then transform it,” said Cannon.

“With video and photography, there’s so much you can do with it after everything is all said and done. The editing process is what I love.”

Cannon first realized his love for video and photography as a junior in high school. He was taking a technology course and realized his teacher wasn’t there to do his job. After two weeks of showing up to class and doing nothing, Cannon decided he was going to start his own project: the school’s weekly news show. He assembled some classmates and assumed the role of instructor, teaching his classmates the ins and outs of video. “I taught myself how to use iMovie. Then, I would show up to class and teach my classmates how to do it,” said Cannon. After the weekly news show became popular, Cannon discovered he was “hooked.”

The summer before his Loper freshman year, Cannon attended the Digital Expressions Media Camp on campus. He met Grant Pierce, who was graduating that year. Pierce connected Cannon with the Communications and Marketing Department, and they offered Cannon a job as multimedia intern. Cannon works closely with the Marketing and Communications team on producing content for the University, particularly Steph Galloway. “She’s my mentor; she tells me what to do or assigns new projects to me,” said Cannon. “However, there’s still a team effort. When editing needs to be done, I work with Thane. If Kyle Means says he needs something, I do it.”

What Cannon loves most about his internship is the experience from real world practice. He has the opportunity to help produce real projects under deadlines and work with teams. “It’s not just like an assignment for class,” said Cannon.

About a year ago, Cannon started his own business. “I did a project for one of my teachers and got paid for it. I thought it was fun.” That’s when Cannon Digital Solutions was born. He figured if he was going to be paid for projects, it had to be something he’s passionate about. Not only has his business taken off, but Cannon finds himself turning down clients because of his capacity to do work for them. He limits himself during school to one or two clients at a time, small businesses such as Polk County Rural Public Power District, Custom Golf Cart Designs, aspiring actress/singers and the Viaero Center.

Cannon is also a registered drone pilot. It’s helped him with a multitude of projects. “I just did a PSA for a power company and was able to get footage of them up close working on top of the telephone poles,” said Cannon. He said the great thing about being a drone pilot is he gets to bring a new and fresh perspective to a video that would typically bore its viewers.

The self-taught videographer is currently working on video features for My Loper Life, a collection of articles that highlights students at UNK. Although he has a few years to figure out life after graduation, Cannon says his ideal job would be what he’s doing now: creating and producing content for your viewing pleasure.

