Escape Room: the end is near

Kaleb Hanke

Antelope Staff

Larry Volz from Real Escape Room Richmond, a company he started in Richmond Virginia, sets up a part of his “puzzling” adventure.

This event was hosted by LPAC for UNK students to work together to figure out how to come up with a cure to a zombie apocalypse.

The escape rooms featured situations in which students had to stop an asteroid from destroying the planet and defuse a bomb. He and his partner Andres Santiago travel all over the country to put these on for campuses and companies.

Andres Santamaria prepares for the UNK Escape Rooms by dressing in costume and going over performance lines.

