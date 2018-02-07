See ‘Dial M for Murder’ at The World, Kearney Community Theatre

1952 mystery, 1954 movie first play of season, classic Hitchcock movie to show at The World

The murderer ends up dead but the victim survives in “Dial M for Murder.” The play directed by Phyllis Haverkamp and follows the character Tony Wendice who hires a scoundrel to kill the wife he married for her money.

As the plot unfolds, Tony decides to frame his wife for the murder of the murderer.

Go see it to find out what really happens in The Kearney Community Theatre’s first play of the year Feb. 22-25 and March 1-4.

The screenplay and the successful stage play were written by English playwright Frederick Knott. The play premiered in 1952, but this show doesn’t get old. Dial M for Murder is suitable for mature youth and adults.

The Kearney Community Theatre box office opens to the public on Feb. 8. You can reserve tickets at kearneycommunitytheatre.com or get them at the door. See the show at 83 Plaza Blvd in Kearney

Reservations:

Tickets are $18 for general reservations. Student tickets at door:

Open tickets are $9 for CCC and UNK students with a valid ID at the door.

The discount is not available for reservations.

