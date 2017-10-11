Suit up, it’s interview time

With the Career Fair over, Favinger says it is time to kick things up a notch

Rachael Fangmeier

Antelope staff

The annual UNK Career Fair has come and gone, but landing that dream internship or job is still a few steps away. An interview is typically the next step in the professional process and can be an intimidating task for some. However, students are not alone while preparing to interview with employers.

“The career fair is a great tool and I think everyone should go to one and participate in one and have a goal,” said Dustin Favinger, director of the College of Business and Technology Career Center.

After the Career Fair, Favinger suggests that students review who they spoke to and if that position or company meets their professional goals and expectations.

Favinger said it is important to send a thank you email to every company a student speaks with, whether if they are interested in the position discussed or not. In this case, thank the recruiter for their time and wish them luck for their recruiting year.

“The most important thing is to email them a thank you,” Favinger said, “Just say ‘Hey, I met you at UNK at the Career Fair and this is what we talked about. You said you have an internship open and I was wondering if there was a day where we could talk more about that.’”

Ideally, a thank you email is sent the same day as meeting a representative, but within two days is acceptable. Favinger recommends to send the thank you as soon as possible to keep it timely.

After the Career Fair, Favinger said it is important to reach out to the companies the student has interest in learning more about. “If they don’t reach out to you, don’t buy too much into that. Take action and reach out to them.”

Preparing for an interview can be intimidating, but it doesn’t need to be. Favinger said it is important for the student to become acquainted with what the company does, who their clients are, what their mission is and what the open position entails.

For those who are interviewing for a specific position, Favinger said that it is important to identify ways that make qualifications that are based off experience evident.

“You need to do research about you, what your accomplishments are, what you’re talented in. And then you need to research that position in the company and try to bridge the two,” Favinger said.

Resumes are a must for any interview. Even if the representative was already given a copy, bringing extra copies to the interview is suggested.

“Make sure it is checked, it is current,” Favinger said.

Depending on the position, a transcript may be required. Favinger said accounting positions tend to require a transcript to determine what courses have been completed as well as GPA.

For those who want to go the extra mile, Favinger suggests creating a reference page for the Career Fair and interview including the students name and contact information along with the contact information for three professional references.

UNK students are not expected to prepare for an interview or create professional documentation alone. The Career Center, West Center 119E and 121E, and Academic and Career Services, Memorial Student Affairs Building 150, are both staffed with people to help all students prepare for professional situations.

The staff at the Career Center are available for mock interviews and will offer personalized feedback and tips. They can also help students review resumes and cover letters.

Even though walk-ins are welcome, Favinger said sending an email to the Career Center staff for an appointment is preferred.

For students who prefer to complete mock interviews alone, UNK utilizes Big Interview. The website allows for private practice and for students to practice a question as many times as they would like.

At https://unk.biginterview.com/, students can select practice questions for job or graduate school interviews. The participant is filmed, allowing for self-critiquing.

“If you are trying to find internships or careers, the Career Fair is not the only place to go. There are other avenues to take,” Favinger said, “Continue to utilize your contacts and have the Career Fair as a piece of that process and not the entire process.”

