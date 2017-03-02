Enactus cupcake war declared

Competition draws students, community members for annual event

Rachel Overby

Antelope Staff

Hundreds of cupcakes will be on display for your cupcake pleasure. You can look at cupcakes, purchase cupcakes and second-guess the judging of cupcakes at the Enactus Cupcake Extravaganza Feb. 26 in the Ponderosa Room of the student union.

Enactus has invited members of the public, professional bakers and students to participate in their cupcake competition.

Each baker is asked to submit six to eight dozen cupcakes to be judged with two cupcakes in each category.

Registration to participate in the event closed on Feb. 12, but Enactus is still looking for people to come to watch the event. For those not participating, a suggested donation of $5 can get you a choice of four cupcakes from the bakers.

The bakers have four categories to fulfill in order to win. They are being judged on best taste, best-decorated, Loper-themed and table decoration.

The top three contestants and the people’s choice will be awarded prizes. The judging will be from 1-3 p.m. but the event is open to the public from 3-5 p.m.

Taste of Cupcakes

• The first mention of a cupcake can be traced as far back as 1796, when a recipe notation of a “cake to be baked in small cups” was written in “American Cookery” • Original cupcake recipes were not frosted, just flavored with spices or dried fruit

• The record for eating the most cupcake in the shortest time is 29 cupcakes in 30 seconds

• The world’s largest cupcake weighed over 1,200 pounds and had over 2 million calories

• National Cupcake Day is Dec. 15

• Nearly 13% of brides decide to serve cupcakes at their wedding

• About 770,000,000 cupcakes were eaten in the US in 2012

