Track excels at home and in Lincoln

The Nebraska-Kearney track & field team had 33 top four finishes at its own indoor invitational and recorded some more top times at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational Saturday in Lincoln.

A rare scored home meet, both the men (137 points) and women (161 points) “won” the UNK Indoor Invitational. Other schools with student-athletes in attendance were Fort Hays State, Hastings College, Pratt C.C. (Kan.), Northwest Tech (Kan.) and Nebraska Wesleyan.

To start the day, California senior Bevan Wemhoff won the heptathlon by scoring 4,907 points. Provisionally qualifying Friday night in the high jump (6-8.25), this career-high point total also places him on the national list.

Next, Texas senior Preston Foley won the 60 meter dash in a career-low 6.93, which ties him for sixth on Brooke Frederick UNK’s all-time list. Right behind him was graduate assistant coach Quinton Harley (6.99) and Bellevue senior Enrique Alvarez (7.01).

Also winning on the men’s side was Fairfield junior Bailey Stapleman in the pole vault (15-9.25), Scottsbluff senior Tayler James in the 800 (2:05.07) and Omaha junior Thomas Stopak in the long jump (22-5.25). Not surprisingly, current assistant coach and eight-time All-American Dane Tobey led the pack in the shot put (53-5).

Finally, Elm Creek sophomore Jacob Bartling tossed the shot 51-7.75 to place second, one of four Lopers to do so on the day.

Crofton senior Dani Riesberg was a double winner as she turned in a 26.89 in the 200 meter dash and ran anchor for the winning 4×4 relay team (4:10.35). Competing unattached, Utica junior Mackenzie Crowder led the way in the shot (46-4.25).

The other women’s winners were Hershey senior Brooke Frederick in the pole vault (12-3.50), O’Neill junior Emily Everitt in the high jump (5-4.50) and Holdrege junior Julianna Burr in the 60 hurdles (9.37). Frederick’s effort was just shy of her school record (12-4.75) and places her in the top 10 nationally at the moment.

Also, Kansas junior Abagayle Spilinek provisional qualified in the weight throw with a career-best toss of 54-2, good for a runner up finish. The heave also ranks eighth best in UNK lore.

At UNL, three Lopers ran in the men’s 3,000, led by Rushville senior Cole Wellnitz (5th/8:22.83) and Fremont Trevor Wiegert (21st/8:34.11). Wellnitz’s time is second fastest in school history and provisionally qualifies him while Wiegert moves up to eighth on the UNK top 10.

Finally, Kearney senior Cody Wirth ran a season-low 1:54.23 to finish 10th in the 800 meter run.

UNK heads to South Dakota State next weekend.

