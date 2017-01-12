Baker makes difference volunteering

Growing up with seven siblings, senior English language arts, education major Kate Baker, from Gibbon, learned how to get involved. “I did just about everything. I did volleyball, basketball, track, trap shooting, softball and dance team. I was also in a lot of clubs growing up. I grew up in a small town so you kind of have to be involved in everything,” Baker said.

College hasn’t effected Baker’s love of being involved. “It is so much fun,” she said. She volunteered at the homeless shelter, Arc of Buffalo County and coached a high school club and elementary volleyball team.

“I work a ton, especially on campus, so that’s another way to get involved. I love intramurals, and I volunteer a lot. I just love volunteering and as a bonus, it looks really good on a resume,” says Baker.

“There are so many opportunities, especially if you’re living in the dorms to get involved and meet new people.” -Kate Baker

Baker also does a lot of her volunteer work with her twin sister. During their sophomore year, they helped raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and participated in St. Jude Up ‘Til Dawn.

Baker is currently working to raise money to provide backpacks and school supplies for children in the Kearney area for the next school year. “Education is very important to me, and I am excited to help some kids feel the same love that I have for learning,” says Baker.

She has been on the Dean’s List every semester and is in the English honor society Sigma Tau Delta.

Baker doesn’t limit her volunteering to the surrounding area. “My sisters and I went on a Mission trip to Uganda in 2014, right before my sophomore year. We were able to teach in the schools, provide medical care, food and water, as well as share the Gospel with the people we came in contact with.”

Since then Baker and her sisters have been able to sponsor three girls and one boy from Uganda through Show Mercy International. “We are able to send money in order to allow these kids access to education, medical care, clothes, food and water and show them the love of Jesus,” says Baker.

Baker leads a very busy life and she likes to get others involved.

“Step out of your comfort zone. A lot of people that I know say that they haven’t met many people in college because they didn’t really go and get involved. I would say to do all you can to get involved, especially the first year of college. There are so many opportunities, especially if you’re living in the dorms to get involved and meet new people. My best friends are the ones I’ve met in college,” says Baker.

Baker also says you should get to know your professors really well. “I’ve had a lot of times where it really helped me to have a good relationship with my professors. Get out there and find people who are in your corner.

“Just this summer I found a family that has done so much for me and has kind of taken me in. So if you can find yourself a surrogate family, it’s great. They are always checking up on me and making sure I’m doing OK and letting me be a part of their family,” Baker says.

When Baker isn’t working or volunteering she likes to hang out with friends, ice skate and read. “I love reading. I’m and English major so I have to read a lot for my classes but I love just reading.”

After graduation Baker still aims to be involved and helping people.

“I hope to teach at a high school and coach volleyball or basketball for a while. Then I would like to come back and get my Master’s Degree. I would like to teach in a college but we’ll see if I like teaching high school first.”

For more information on volunteering opportunities please visit http://www.unk.edu/academics/health_sciences/volunteeropportunities.php

If you would like more information on Show Mercy International please visit their website at: showmercy.org

