FB captains Brown, Vaughn quickly build team chemistry

Missouri duo team up to improve Loper defensive secondary

Edwin Hooper

Antelope Staff

The phrase “Football is family” is one that Loper safety Dallas Vaughn can relate to. The sophomore from St. Louis, Missouri, had an unexpected journey to UNK. Vaughn originally signed to play football at Alabama A&M University, but the death of his brother on top of eligibility issues led to his return to St. Louis. “I knew I wanted to come home when they told me I wasn’t going to be able to play football,” he said.

Then fate stepped in. While Vaughn was back home, he received a call from the University of Nebraska at Kearney offering him a second chance to play football. Although he had never heard of the school before, he decided to take a chance.

Already in Kearney another St. Louis native, George Brown was making a name for himself in the Loper secondary. “It was the only opportunity I had,” Brown said after only playing one full season of football. His choices of colleges to sign after high school were limited. Like Vaughn, he had never heard of UNK, but he decided to move nine-plus hours for the opportunity.

Going into their second year together, the St. Louis duo have quickly become close. On a team full of new faces, the St. Louis duo understands how important team chemistry is for the success of the Lopers. “It’s a lot of fun,” Vaughn says as he watches film of a play against Northwest Missouri State University.

He smiles as he watches the team’s excitement after cornerback Malik Webb returns an interception. Brown says, “We’re just vibing better this year. It makes It easier to focus on your job when you trust the person next to you.” The focus is evident in the Loper’s secondary this season, only allowing 150 passing yards in their first game after they averaged 220 yards per game last year.

First year head coach Josh Lynn is counting on the secondary to be the heart and soul of the defense this year. “That’s a veteran group. We need those guys to cover,” Lynn said. As the leaders of the secondary and both captains on the team, Brown and Vaughn are up for the challenge.

After his brother passed away, Vaughn didn’t know if he would play football again. Now Vaughn along with his brothers in the secondary are looking to make the Loper defense the most dominant one in the league. It is no easy task but it is one they are anticipating.

