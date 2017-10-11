Sami Stock leads on field for #Togetherness

Loper defender talks about her successes, experiences, and goals for the team this season

Lindsey Smith

Antelope staff

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Carli Lloyd

What is your favorite pre-game meal?

Jimmy John’s

Where would you like to visit?

Aruba and Spain

Sami Stock, an exercise science major from Omaha, is a junior defender for the UNK women’s soccer team.

The Millard South graduate comes from a very decorated background, being a high school four-year letter winner in soccer as well as Shrine Bowl captain.

Not only was she successful on the field, but also the classroom having earned Academic All-state and Honor Roll.

The junior, #13, has bundled those talents for Loper soccer, scoring her first career goal last year in a 3-0 win over Southwest Baptist. Stock plays a key role in helping the Lopers, who are currently 3-6-2, to a successful season.

How old were you when you started playing soccer?

I started playing soccer when I was 4 years old.

Was there a specific moment that made you realize you wanted to continue playing soccer?

When I was younger, I competed in dance, but knew I was terrible at ballet and tap dancing, and I found softball to be boring. Soccer became my main option and I fell in love with it.

How did you decide on UNK?

I loved the atmosphere at UNK, the team, and having a sibling that went to the same school as me. I also am a homebody so going to college somewhere closer to Omaha was ideal.

What motivates you when competing in soccer?

Playing and fighting for my team. Playing for each other and keeping each other motivated day in and day out is what helps me compete.

What do you enjoy most about soccer?

The feeling of freedom I get on the field and having a way to escape and clear my mind.

Does the UNK soccer team have a specific motto or slogan?

#Togetherness. To us this means we are hoping to achieve something greater than ourselves.

What are your goals for the team this season?

To prove how good we are and how great we can be. And basically to score a lot of goals.

Who is your biggest role model?

My dad is one of my biggest role models. Growing up and even now, he is always pushing me to do my best.

What has been your favorite memory on or off the field with the UNK soccer team?

My favorite memory was scoring my first collegiate goal and being able to share that moment with my teammates.

How are you able to balance being a student-athlete?

Staying organized and having a planner to help map out when exactly I can study and do my homework.

What is the coolest experience you’ve had through competing in soccer?

Meeting life-long friends and making memories that will last forever.

Catch Sami Stock and the UNK Women’s Soccer Team live in action as they take on Missouri Southern at 2PM Friday (10/13) and Southwest Baptist at 1PM Sunday (10/15) at home for their Pink Out weekend!

