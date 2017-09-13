Free campus yoga sessions offered by campus group

Royalty finalists to be crowned at 9 p.m. Thursday

Kennedy Schaefer

Antelope staff

A free yoga group session offered on campus may be the perfect way to get some down time for students this semester.

With classes in full swing, a group of students are offering free 45 minute yoga sessions to anyone who wishes to take time for themselves during their busy schedules. Jessica Hess, a junior nursing major from North Platte, is one of the members of the yoga group that leads the sessions.

“These classes are taught at the beginner level so any skill level can come. We show variations of a pose for different levels,” Hess said.

Besides taking some time for yourself, yoga has many health benefits too, Hess said. “It is great for muscle tone and flexibility; if you are in a sport or workout, often you might want to check it out.”

Hess said that this group is great for instructors or anyone wanting to pick up new poses from others in the group too. She also said attending group sessions is often less stressful than trying to come up with an exercise plan on your own.

The requirements for attending the yoga sessions include providing your own yoga mat, wearing athletic or comfortable clothes that allow you to stretch and bringing “good vibes!” Hess said. “We have a few extras (yoga mats) but if you are attending often it is best to bring your own.”

“Yoga is meant to relax and detox the body, giving you a fresh start,” Hess said.

Hess said that the group is planning a back to school kick off session with more details to follow about the event. Information will be posted on their Facebook page. Events about the group are posted regularly and members can also find the dates, times and locations of each session; find them at UNK’s Yoga Community.

