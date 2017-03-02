SCM Networking career fair

Companies recruit employees for top 21st century jobs

Meghan Wiedeburg

Antelope Staff

The third annual supply chain management (SCM) career fair was held Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room. If you didn’t go, you might make a plan for next year!

“Because the fair is offered to freshman — seniors, there are a variety of goals at the career fair. Most are looking for an internship, whereas other are simply looking to connect with business representatives from around the state,” said Supply Chain Management major Nolan Harrington, a sophomore from Omaha.

The Supply Chain Management Organization (SCMO) puts this event on and it’s coordinated through Dr. Greg Benson, SCM program coordinator and asst. professor of marketing.

The event, held from 9:30 a.m. to noon with interviews following the event, had 20 different companies represented, which has increased year after year. SCM majors have the opportunity to network and meet professionals within their career field, as well as set up interviews with them for potential job opportunities through the yearly event.

Molly Sheehan, SCMO president, said “The goal of the SCM Fair is to present students with a more SCM directed setting to get to know possible future employers. The companies that are present are aware that we are all SCM majors and attune their recruiting techniques to fill upcoming internships and full time careers.”

Sheehan emphasized the importance of networking, and the opportunity to start building relationships with the companies represented. “My favorite part of the career fair is that usually the companies send the same recruiters to this event, so I have started to build rapport with the same people over the year, and conversations feel less forced because I know these people better.”

“I chose SCM because of the ample opportunities that the field has to offer. There are so many directions that SCM can take somebody, and I love the versatility of the major. I’m still not entirely sure what I would like to pursue with my degree in SCM, but I know that being a part of this program will thoroughly prepare me for a future career in SCM,” Sheehan said.

Companies represented at the career fair were diverse and included Baldwin Filters, Buckle, Crete Carriers, Cash-Wa Distributing, Constructors, Eaton, Fastenal, Fremont Contract Carriers, Fremont Health, GIX Logistics, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Lindsay Manufacturing, Menards Distribution Center, Merchants Metals, Nucor/Vulcraft, Parker Industries, Sandhills Publishing, TSL, Walmart Distribution Center and Werner.

UNK’s business programs have been recognized as being among “the best business schools in the world” through AACSB International Accreditation – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Currently 63 students are pursuing a degree in SCM at UNK.

“I chose supply chain in order to make a global impact and to join one of the hottest current job markets. I hope to get experience in the United States in addition to global supply chain overseas,” Harrington said “My favorite part of the event is meeting new people and marketing my skills and self to them. Different employers tend to see different attributes and positives ways that you could potentially help grow their company.”

Recruiters in the supply chain field are looking for individuals with specific knowledge, even for entry level positions. SCM is one of the 20 “hot job tracks” for the 21st century and jobs in the field include: industrial buyers, production planners, transportation mangers, logistical analysts, warehouse managers, among many others.

For more information about this career field at UNK, call 308-865-8468 or head to www.unk.edu.

