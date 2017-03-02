Greeks refocus

Panhellenic and Interfraternal leaders turn attention to positive aspects of Greek life, more inclusive environment

Last week, I wrote about the both the problems and benefits of the Greek community, including what members are doing to help change the current negative perception. This week, I talked to some influential Greek members to hear their opinions about Greek Life.

Some feel the Greek community to be withdrawn and secretive and hearing that efforts are being made to reverse this perception are gladly received. Heather Wolf, the assistant director of Greek and student life activities said she sees a “supportive and inclusive Greek Community.”

It was refreshing to hear the word “inclusive” from Greek leaders.

These same feelings were expressed by Kylie Kenedy, the president of the Panhellenic Council and a junior exercise science major from Omaha. She told me that the Greek community is “working together to create an inclusive environment.”

Clark Pohlmeier, the president of the Interfraternity Council and a junior business administration major from Grand Island, recognizes it’s easy to read headlines or focus on the negative but says he wants people to know “there are lots of good things that make up our community here.”

These leaders in the Greek community also recognized that it is not without flaws. “This (college) is a time that people make mistakes,” says Wolf.

The efforts of the IFC, Panhellenic and Greek offices are currently focused on preventing these mistakes from occurring in the first place. Leaders say early education is a big key to prevention. Certain events, such as “Being a New Greek,” educate new members on big issues like hazing and drinking. Other conferences and workshops, like the Bystander Intervention, have been implemented to address additional concerns.

A campus Greek-wide social probation came after “a lot of rough weekends,” says Kenedy. Unfortunately, too many negative incidents were occurring related to Greek functions and formals. In response, the Greek Councils came together and put a temporary ban on these events. The probation put a year-long hold on all fraternity and sorority functions and formals, which can range from themed dances all the way to formal dinners.



Pohlmeier says that the probation gives the opportunity to “take a step back and look at was what happening all across the board.”

Wolf summed it up well when she stated, “I think we have a unique position in the Greek community that we’re all brothers and sisters and that relationship poses an opportunity to get involved with each other.”

Being a part of the Greek community, I am emboldened by what I see out of our leaders. It seems to me that they are keeping in mind the well-being of the individual students as well as the Greek student body as a whole by using their well-intended efforts. I’m confident that, despite inevitable straying from the path, moving forward, the Greek community at UNK will continue to strive to excel.

2 total views, 2 views today