Career and Graduate School Fair Feb. 15

UNK will be hosting the Career and Graduate School Fair today in the Health and Sports Center from 12:30 to 3:30.

Recruiters from 67 employers and 13 graduate schools will be keeping their eyes out for students they hope will choose their program or company. The event is free and open to the public. Business professional attire is recommended for all events. All students are encouraged to attend.

The Spring Career Fair is organized by UNK Academic and Career Services. For more information, go to www.careers.unk.edu or follow UNK Academic and Career Services on Twitter @unkacs.

Check the website for a full list of attendees. https://unk.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/1211/employers_list

Watch for the story next week about the Career Fair as well as photos showing a variety of businesses attending and the conversations happening between students and employers.

