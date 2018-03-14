Witcofski strives for law school

Gering student keeps goal in sight

By Jess Moser

English and pre-law student Allison Witcofski from Gering has always wanted to be an attorney. “We had a career day in third grade where they asked us what we wanted to be, and I love judges. I thought their robes were the coolest thing,” said Witcofski. “I don’t know why, but their sitting with the robe was the coolest thing and I was like, ‘I want to do that’.”

Witcofski’s dad told her that to be a judge, she had to be an attorney first. That day, Witcofski wore a trench coat and carried a briefcase around. She has wanted to be an attorney ever since. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be a judge, but I really want to be an attorney,” Witcofski said.

She doesn’t care which law school she goes to, just wherever life takes her. “I’m not picky at this point, even if it’s under a bridge. As long as I get a degree, I’m OK,” Witcofski said.

She was an all-around kid in general growing up. Witcofski says that she played softball, basketball, track, cross country and the flute. “I graduated as valedictorian, so I was quite the nerd in high school,” she said.

Now Witcofski is just as involved. She’s been an Resident Assistant (RA) since her sophomore year; this year she’s an RA in Nester South. “I like being an RA because it’s kind of forced friendship,” she said. “I’m supposed to go out and meet everyone. I’m quite a social person, and I like to see how many friends I can make. I love meeting people, so this job is perfect.”

During her first week as an RA, Witcofski went around to people in her building. “I was like, let’s be friends. We’re friends now,” Witcofski said.

Her best advice to freshmen is to be social. “Being an RA, I’ve seen residents just not get to know people. Even if you’re the most introverted person, as long as you find a few people and make friends, you’re going to have a great time,” Witcofski said. “Don’t be afraid to be yourself, because you will find your group in college.”

Witcofski is in the honors program and is a member of the English honor society, Sigma Tau Delta. She’s also a member of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, the Republican Club and the UNK Yoga Club. “I joined the Republican Club to try to understand politics,” Witcofski said. “I’m so bad, but I’m trying to learn politics.”

Witcofski loves to read in her spare time. Her favorite book is “Holes” by Louis Sachar. She also likes Harry Potter, Twilight, books by F. Scott Fitzgerald and Shakespeare plays. She also really loves to run.

Another of Witcofski’s favorite things is her research on superheroes. “I don’t really read comic books, but I love researching superheroes and finding those awkward Wikipedia pages that have conspiracy theories on the hero,” Witcofski said.

The weirdest class Witcofski took during her time at UNK was the Zombies class. “It was for my honors capstone,” she said. “We learned about all the different diseases that can make up a zombie or a vampire. So, I wrote a paper on why Edward Cullen is actually a human and not a Twilight vampire–that was one of the most fun papers I’ve ever written.” Witcofski recommends taking the class.

