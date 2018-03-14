Pedaling spins up priceless rewards

By Andrea Stachura

Spring is on the way, and we are all looking for ways to spend more time outside, enjoying the weather. Riding a bicycle to work and class is an excellent way to do that. Riding your bike instead of taking your car can save money, your health and the earth. Speaking from personal experience, riding a bike — even when it’s 20 degrees out — is far superior to driving your car.

Let’s be real: trying to find a parking spot on campus can be quite the ordeal. Riding your bike can be your solution to that problem. Most buildings on campus have a place to lock up your bike right out front, saving you time on trying to find a parking spot and time spent walking from class to class.

In addition to saving you time between classes, it can help save your health. Most of us spend our day sitting in class, at work and behind the wheel. For most healthy adults, the Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week. A 15-minute ride to and from class every day can help you reach that 150 minutes of aerobic activity. Aerobic activity is great for your heart and your waistline.

We all know that summer is on its way, and I am willing to bet that most of us have weight loss and health goals we are trying to reach. Riding a bike to class or to run errands is much cheaper and more entertaining than a gym membership that you may or may not use. Another great perk of riding a bike is that you can see Kearney in a way that you would not from behind the wheel of your car. A car ride can’t compete with riding through town, taking in the fresh air and the sounds of the town.

Bikes are not only great for your health, but they are great for the health of our environment. 40 percent of U.S. car trips are under three miles; these are the perfect trips to take on a bicycle. Add a couple baskets to your bike, and you have the perfect vehicle to grab a few groceries.

If you live in Kearney and are interested in buying a bike, I would suggest The Bike Shed. They have discounted, used bikes that have been tuned up and are ready to ride out the door. A used bike is great for someone on a budget, with new tires and a tuned-up chain. It’s like new.

However, when purchasing a new bike, there are some things to keep in mind. The size of frame you will need based on your height and what kind of riding you will do will help guide you to the perfect ride. Finding the right bike for your needs is important.

When I first started riding my bike to class, I was riding a mountain bike. It worked great; it got me where I was going just fine. When I upgraded to my current bike, a true commuter, I was so surprised by the difference. My ride was much easier and smoother, and it changed my mind about bikes forever. That’s why I would suggest that you reconsider taking your bike on your next trip to campus.

