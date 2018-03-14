How to get most out of your .edu email address

College is expensive, but being a student can have its perks

By Molly Stern

As a college student, everything is expensive, even the stuff considered cheap. Are you hungry? Ramen it is. Want to watch Netflix? Bum it off a friend or family member. How about if you are in the mood to jam out to some tunes? Free Pandora or YouTube is your best friend. Looking for a fun night out with friends? Hope board games will do it for you.

Well, there is good news after all! Your .edu email address is not just for receiving weekly updates you don’t pay any attention to, and your student ID isn’t just good for scraping the ice off your car when you don’t have an ice scraper. They also provide you with some hot deals around town and online.

A college student’s favorite four letter words are free and sale. So while paying thousands of dollars for an education, why not take advantage of all the perks that come along with earning your degree. Now for all you non-students out there, if you happen to use this list and get away with it, your secret is safe with me.

Here are some of the best discounts you can receive just by being a college student:

50 percent off at Papa Johns Free drink at Qdoba Free drink at Subway Five percent off at HyVee Five percent off at Family Fresh 6 months free of Amazon Prime Student 50 percent off Spotify Premium 20 percent discount on Tuesdays at Goodwill College Movie Night at Kearney Cinema 8 Free online versions of Microsoft Office 50 percent off Apple Music 20 percent off shipping at FedEx 10 percent off at Burger King 10 percent off at Firehouse Subs 60 percent off Adobe Software

3 total views, 3 views today