‘Hell on a Highway’ tour comes to Kearney

Justin Moore and Dylan Scott bring massively successful tour to Viaero Events Center on Friday, March 9

By: Lindsey Ruiz

Platinum-selling country entertainer Justin Moore will be hitting the stage in Kearney this Friday with special guest Dylan Scott on the “Hell on a Highway” tour. Moore and Scott are two of the hottest acts in today’s country music industry. They will bring two different styles of country music to the stage that will rock your socks off.

Both come from similar backgrounds— Moore from Arkansas and Scott from Louisiana— but they have two completely different sounds that seem to work well together.

After touring for more than a decade, you could say Moore is a seasoned veteran when it comes to performing. He has continuously blown roofs off venues and has sold out crowds, no matter if it is his own tour or if he is touring with another artist.

Moore has earned multiple awards from ACM, ACA and ACC nominations and has placed seven singles on the Top 10. Moore’s success began with his hit “Small Town USA” in 2009, followed by “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” in 2011. Moore’s latest album “KINDA DON’T CARE” took over three years to prepare and has earned Moore his third No. 1 album. The album took Moore out of his traditional country comfort zone, and he added a little rock and pop.

The album consists of 12 tracks, with 16 on the deluxe version. “KINDA DON’T CARE” contains many chart-topping singles such as, “You Look Like I Need A Drink,” “Kinda Don’t Care” and “Somebody Else Will.” “KINDA DON’T CARE” is guaranteed to provide an amazing set list for any show while also featuring some older hits like “Lettin’ The Night Roll.”

Scott is the total package and a perfect addition to Moore’s tour. Scott’s songs frequently use pop and rap to give them an extra boost. It’s not traditional country music you see with him. In fact, Scott’s recent release of the deluxe version of his EP album contains 16 tracks with his current hit, “Hooked.” The track is built completely around a country rock chorus.

Scott received a lot of attention when his No. 1 single “My Girl” was released. The track talks about his at-the-time girlfriend and now wife. It’s a catchy, relatable tune that you are bound to be singing from the top of your lungs. Scott’s success began in 2013 with his self-titled EP “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy.” Following the release of the EP, “Crazy Over Me” debuted at No. 14 on the Country Music Billboard. Scott has been climbing the charts ever since his first release.

Between Moore and Scott, they are bound to impress at the Viaero Event Center. Tickets are still available. You can buy them online at kearneyevents.net.

15 total views, 15 views today