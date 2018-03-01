Sports Men, Women roll past SW Baptist in regular season finale written by Antelope Staff March 1, 2018 Photos by: Devon Andre 8 total views, 8 views today Men, Women roll past SW Baptist in regular season finale was last modified: March 1st, 2018 by Antelope Staff 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Antelope Staff previous post Faculty showcases exceptional talent at recital You may also like Jensen: new face of Loper wrestling September 15, 2016 Loper of the Week: Tanner Fruit November 18, 2009 Loper of the Week: Brooke Harris December 16, 2009 They must have it all: Bonsall says... October 14, 2010 The jump to draft RG3 April 5, 2012 Look into the herd March 5, 2014 Women’s Basketball December 11, 2014 Five Lopers hang up jerseys March 19, 2014 2009 RMAC Volleyball Tournament November 11, 2009 Noakes ready to give new season her... February 26, 2014 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply CAPTCHA Code *