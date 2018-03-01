Jumping for Joy

Senior Stuhr nears final collegiate triple jump as a Loper

By: Justin James

Colton Stuhr has been jumping all of his life, growing up in close by hometown Grand Island. Entering his final season, he felt confident heading into his last meets as a Loper.

Stuhr learned to trust the process from his freshmen year, seeing the results in his final year as a collegiate track star here at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Stuhr may not have any records to his name on the University’s wall but Stuhr is the perfect example of trusting what the coaches taught him and helping him not only improve his marks every year but be an even better student in the classroom while doing so on the track.

Being able to follow his athletic dream along with his academic dream is something a lot of students not only don’t get the opportunity to do, but also something a lot of students have a hard time managing. Stuhr said it’s definitely something a lot of people don’t get recognition for, but if it was easy, we’d all be doing it. “Breaking your technique down, in order to build yourself up is needed,” he said, not just transitioning from high school to college for competing, but also as a student to get better.

That message can be applied for many different aspects of life. It can be frustrating, but is a learning experience that is needed for all athletes. “It’s better to break your problems down early, so that you can reap the benefits later on down the road.”

Stuhr is a business administration major and plans on becoming a purchasing agent in the athletic department for a university. Stuhr was a Two-time Class A high school state qualifier in the triple jump posting personal best 44 feet and 10 inches.

In his Stuhr’s freshmen year as a Loper, he competed in triple jump for both the MIAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships. He posted a personal best jump at the time going 45 feet 2.25 at the UNK Loper Invite in April topping his mark of 44 feet 10.75 at Charlie Foster. He also competed in the long jump posting a 21 feet 7.5 inches at the NWU Spring Invite.

As a sophomore, Stuhr finished 10th in the triple jump at the MIAA outdoor meet landing a 45 feet 7.25 inches. Each year Stuhr has steadily improved his triple jump mark by trusting the process in which his coaches have instilled in him to get him into a better position every season. In his junior year, Stuhr continued to progress upward becoming a NCAA provisional qualifier in the triple jump landing 47 feet and 11.75 inches at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Loper invite which ranked him 43rd in D2 and seventh at the conference.

Being blessed as a jumper, Stuhr is also a standout student in the class named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll since he stepped onto campus while also honored a USTFCCCA All-Scholar his sophomore and junior years and looks to continue the trend into his senior year.

Stuhr’s message for incoming freshmen “Take your losses and lean from them,” a deeper message that the track and the classroom can show you better than it can tell you.

The spring semester is the final time Stuhr will be able to compete for the Lopers and what could possibly be his last jump on May 13 where the Lopers have “Loper Last Chance Twilight” held here at nearby Kearney High School outdoor track.

