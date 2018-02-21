UNK, community celebrates Valentine’s Day

From residence halls to community libraries, Kearney shares the love

Photos by: Shelby Larsen

The Kearney Public Library currently has a bookshelf near the front desk full of wrapped books. “Blind Date with a Book” is an event going on through the month of February, encouraging people to not judge a book by its cover. People ages 16 and up can check one out based solely on the clues written on the wrapping, such as fiction or biography. Each book comes with a “Rate your date” card, and if returned before March 4, patrons are entered in to win one of four prizes that include gift cards and other prizes.

Shelby Nethercot (left), third year organizational and relational communications major from Greenwood, and Libby Allan (right), first year multimedia major from Gibbon, stopped by OMA Wednesday to make Valentine’s Day cards. The Office of Multicultural Affairs, located in the Nebraskan Student Union, is a place where students with diverse backgrounds can gather together in a welcoming environment. Every Wednesday is Worry Free Wednesday in OMA. Stop by during the day for fun activities, and students who attend eight will receive a free T-shirt.

