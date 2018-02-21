Home Entertainment UNK, community celebrates Valentine’s Day
Entertainment

UNK, community celebrates Valentine’s Day

written by Antelope Staff February 21, 2018

From residence halls to community libraries, Kearney shares the love
Photos by: Shelby Larsen

The Kearney Public Library currently has a bookshelf near the front desk full of wrapped books. “Blind Date with a Book” is an event going on through the month of February, encouraging people to not judge a book by its cover. People ages 16 and up can check one out based solely on the clues written on the wrapping, such as fiction or biography. Each book comes with a “Rate your date” card, and if returned before March 4, patrons are entered in to win one of four prizes that include gift cards and other prizes.

Shelby Nethercot (left), third year organizational and relational communications major from Greenwood, and Libby Allan (right), first year multimedia major from Gibbon, stopped by OMA Wednesday to make Valentine’s Day cards. The Office of Multicultural Affairs, located in the Nebraskan Student Union, is a place where students with diverse backgrounds can gather together in a welcoming environment. Every Wednesday is Worry Free Wednesday in OMA. Stop by during the day for fun activities, and students who attend eight will receive a free T-shirt.

1 total views, 1 views today

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Will 3-D movies ever come to Kearney?

January 27, 2010

Cruising past Forsythe Street

September 13, 2017

Pollard transitions from role player to potential...

March 30, 2016

Halloween can be humorous; don’t be scared

October 4, 2017

Clowning around Derry

September 19, 2017

Organix

October 9, 2013

Erikson combines chronic pain, comedy

October 4, 2017

Symphonic Band presents timeless concert Feb. 26

February 25, 2015

Loper Live Music Nite

October 9, 2013

Dear Edwina takes the stage: Family theatre...

September 30, 2009

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*