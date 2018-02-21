Ode to Super Seniors

By: Meg Housholder

Thank you for sticking around this long

Maybe you didn’t have a choice, or

spent too much time playing beer pong

Still, you’re here, now let’s rejoice

The first year everything is fresh and new

On your own, figuring out school

You’ve even found a new love for cold brew

And still get stumped about the protein molecule

The dorm life rules, staying up late with your suitemates

Or spending nights listening to your roommate on the phone

Trust me, you’ll regret those Tinder dates

And every other weekend, you miss mom and dad at home

Come sophomore year, think you’ve got this college thing in the bag?

You’re only 19! How can you decide a major?

It doesn’t help that your academic advisor is being a nag

You’re looking forward to a random house party ‘rager’

It’s time to choose, oh what will you do?

A major in business administration with a minor in psychology too

So long general studies courses, you will not be missed

Fingers crossed this year you’ll make the Dean’s list

Finally a junior, no longer a squirt

You realize your true passion is in fine arts

Maybe an injury happens, and you have to redshirt

You feel like your life is falling apart

Take a deep breath, everything will be OK

An extra year of college isn’t the end of the world

That’s what moms always say

So close but so far

However, you can finally make it into the bar

Empowered, confident and feeling like an adult

You’re on track to get your results

In class, friendly faces greet you every day

You’re excited for some friends to graduate in May

You can almost taste the freedom,

although the aftertaste is bittersweet

Let’s call this year a victory lap

Just before you go out in the world

to put your name on the map

The five years here have done you well

Let’s wrap this up in a nutshell

1825 days as a Loper, oh you’ll never forget

The best days of your life are over, now

on to paying back all your debt

