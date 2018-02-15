Learning Commons, Chapman Swifts host Coffee Crams

By Jessica Turek

The Coffee Cram events serve as an opportunity for students to be able to meet subject and writing tutors in a more relaxed setting—especially if they are a fan of coffee.

Warm by the fireplace and surrounded by local artisan artwork, students felt a warm atmosphere while catching up on some down-time studying.

“It’s an easier way to get stuff done, except for study rooms and in your dorm. Gets you out. Other people can help too, since there are more people,” said Alyssa Petersen.

Tutors also enjoyed sipping free coffee brewed by the barista, and UNK student, McKenzi Hiebner, a senior visual communications and design major from Gothenburg, while helping attending students approach their homework, using successful problem-solving strategies.

Hiebner said, “Our space is different from other coffee shops. It has a separate dining area. So, it’s a lot quieter and less busy, I guess you could say. They can just sit down and relax. Have the quiet and have their table space. Have it be calm and just get their studying done.”

The cozy living room-like space offers plenty of tables for two, one very large wooden table and arm chairs with coffee tables.

On the bricks, the coffee house is across from the MONA museum and the next door neighbor of Sprockets Famous Freedom Dogs restaurant.

The Learning Commons gave travel mugs as fun giveaways for winning participants of the event.

For more information about the Coffee Cram events, please contact the Learning Commons by visiting the welcome desk on the west side of the second floor of the C.T. Ryan Library, calling 308-865-8905 or emailing at unklearningcommons@unk.edu.

