Upcoming

Feb. 15: 7-8 p.m. in the Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building. Dr. Eunkyung Son on the cello.

Feb. 19: 7:30-9 p.m. in the Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building. Akina Yura on piano.

For more information on the concerts, visit: http://www.unk.edu/calendar/index.php

