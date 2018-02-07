Most wonderful time of year

Pfeifer reflects on Super Bowl traditions, makes game predictions

Wyatt Pfeifer

Antelope Staff

Super Bowl Sunday is creeping upon us, but who will be the team holding up the trophy at the end of the game? Will it be the sixth time for Tom Brady and The New England Patriots? Or do the Philadelphia Eagles finally get to hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

Here is everything that you need to about this coming Sunday’s game.

It’s 5:30 p.m. Sunday night. You have a plate full of food. Your friends and family all sit around you. Pink begins singing the National Anthem, and you sit waiting to see if she will take longer than two minutes so you can cash in on your bet. Life is good, but before you get to this point here is some background on the teams playing in Super Bowl 52 and how they got there.

New England is heading into Minneapolis, coming off a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Being down 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Patriots once again found their way to the Super Bowl.

While it was a close conference championship game in New England, you definitely could not say the same thing about what went down in Philadelphia. The Eagles rolled the Vikings by a score of 38-7, and the city went nuts. The city workers of Philadelphia actually greased up the light poles and other structures that they believed fans would try to climb if the Eagles pulled off the win and they were right about that. Eagles fans poured out of the stadium and took to the streets afterwards, some wearing dog masks and riding on cars, drinking profusely and, you guessed it, trying to climb greased-up light poles.

Apparently, the Minnesota Vikings fans were not treated the best during their time in Philadelphia, and some of them have begun the process of becoming Uber drivers so they can take Eagles fans as far away from U.S. Bank Stadium as they can. This may be extremely petty, but I am all for it.

The Patriots, who have been struggling with some injuries all season, are now coming off a game where Rob Gronkowski took a major hit to send him straight to concussion protocol. It is not yet certain if Gronk will play in Super Bowl 52.

The Eagles also had their fair share of injury problems, such as when they lost their starting Quarterback, Carson Wentz, to an ACL tear against the Los Angeles Rams and had to move on to backup, Nick Foles. Foles may be a backup for Philly going into the season, but just a handful of years ago he was running the show for the team. In fact, Foles threw for an NFL record 7 touchdowns in a single game and eventually made the Pro Bowl in 2013.

Things seem to be pulling together at just the right time for each squad, and now it comes down to one final game. It still remains uncertain which team will come out on top. The Patriots are currently sitting as 5.5-point favorites over the Eagles, but Philadelphia was the underdog in both of the team’s previous playoff games and came away with victories.

Make sure you are all ready to sit down for a hard-fought game and some high-quality commercials.

7 total views, 7 views today