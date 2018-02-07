An American tradition: Students share Super Bowl memories

Evan Jones

Antelope Staff

A spectacle every year, that’s what the Super Bowl is. The contest on the field is almost always top notch as the best teams from each division face off. But the Super Bowl is so much more than just the game. Nearly everyone is America celebrates the big game in some form or another.

A couple students on campus, Ryan Rice and Mitch Rieker, both junior agribusiness majors, discussed how they like to enjoy the big game.

“The Super Bowl always brings back a lot of memories,” said Rice. “Growing up I would go to some friend’s house.” He mentioned even if his group of friends didn’t have a horse in the race, they would still pick a team to cheer for. “We all would choose a side and root against each other.”

Rieker talked about his past experiences with football, and that’s why he loves the Super Bowl. “I love football,” said Rieker. “After many years of playing it, I like to sit down and enjoy the games.”

The Super Bowl is a large entertainment factor with the game and everything in between. Rice thinks that being around people is a large part of it too. “I’ve always incorporated all of my friends when the Super Bowl is on because we are such huge sports fans,” said Rice. “The entertainment comes from the commercials, halftime show and, of course, the football game being played. Everyone loves football,”

Rice is a Kansas City Chiefs fan, and although they haven’t made the Super Bowl in recent years, he enjoys playing the devil’s advocate with his buddies. “I like rooting against my friend’s favorite teams; it’s fun to do when watching the game.”

Food is often involved in Super Bowl traditions too, and Rieker and Rice are no exception. “I associate it with a lot of food,” Rieker said. “I like all kinds of cheese dips and snack foods for the game,”

Rice talked about a dip also, but Rice added a staple for sports food. “Corn dip is one of my favorites. Usually, I eat some wings and pizza as well.”

Each year the commercials always have high expectations, but in Rice’s opinion, the commercials haven’t been up to par. “The last couple of years the commercials have been disappointing from a comical standpoint, but Budweiser always has a good heartfelt commercial,” Rice said.

Rieker, on the other hand, believes the commercials are a big part of the game. “I always like to watch the commercials and I think they make the Super Bowl what it is.” Rieker added, “Doritos always has good commercials, and I’m sure they will again.”

This year, the halftime show features Justin Timberlake, and many people are excited about it, including Rice. “Justin Timberlake is the man, and I am excited for him to perform. He’s one of the best performers they have had,” Although, Rice mention a genre he’d like to hear at some point. “Nothing beats country. If they had a country artist, that’d be awesome,”

When Rieker was asked about the halftime show, his response was vastly different. “I usually don’t watch the halftime show, so it doesn’t matter to me who performs.”

The Super Bowl is so much more than a game. It’s food, friends and memories.

