New Rent & Ride Loper Bike comes to campus

Campus replaces previous Zagster program with rental service allowing students to “own” their personal bike

Meg Housholder

Antelope Staff

Say goodbye to Zagster and hello to Rent & Ride.

Bike rentals at UNK are no longer a hassle. Students won’t see a tangled mess of white bikes assembled in front of buildings all around campus or stumble upon bikes tossed in random locations all over town.

The new Rent & Ride Loper Bike Program launched on Jan. 8, 2018. In partnership with the Bike Shed, Rent & Ride will give students the opportunity to rent their own individual bikes for a semester or a full academic year.

This low cost, high quality option for students gives them the opportunity to save money on gas, commute faster to campus and eliminates the hassle with parking. Plus, it’s great for the environment. This is an excellent alternative for off-campus students and international students.

Your bike will be cheaper than the book you rented for chemistry or the parking pass you bought for the year.

Andrew Winscot, Assistant Director of Campus Recreation, said Campus Recreation worked closely with Business Services to come up with a plan that they believed would be in the best interest of students, faculty and staff.

“With the new Loper bikes, users have access to their own personal bikes. They don’t have to check the bike in every day, and they have the freedom to take the bike off campus for extended periods of time,” Winscot said. “This program can benefit those who live off campus as well by allowing them to keep the bikes at their places of residence.”

Students can opt to rent a bike for $25 per semester and $50 for an academic year. There will be a $10 additional fee for summer rentals. Students also have the option to rent helmets for $5. They won’t have to worry about purchasing a lock for their bike, because Rent & Ride includes bike locks free. Each rider will be given their own individual lock with the rental.

Additionally, if users find issues with their bikes, Campus Recreation will arrange a time to have them inspected. Any service will be free for normal wear and tear, but if the service exceeds normal maintenance, there will be an additional charge.

The University has purchased 30 bikes to be rented out and so far, 20 bikes have been requested for checkout. The beginning of second semester poses some challenges for biking because of weather. Winscot said they are excited about the early interest and success the program has had thus far.

“My role moving forward will be to ensure the program operates as we intended, which was to offer a convenient and affordable program that fits the needs of students, faculty and staff.”

Students interested in Rent & Ride can contact Winscot at 308.865.8849 or visit unk.edu/loperbikes to apply. Request and rental forms can be found online.

