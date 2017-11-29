Home News Campus Kitchen brings Thanksgiving
Campus Kitchen brings Thanksgiving

written by Antelope Staff November 29, 2017

Volunteers pack up special two-box holiday meals before delivery to clients in need

Antelope Staff

Amanda Demilt

1. PACKING: After running out of pumpkin pie, the volunteers fill boxes with green beans and cranberry sauce. Pumpkin pie will be added to the boxes when it arrives at the kitchen.

2. GIVING DOUBLE: Sierra Bixenmann, Nicole Svevad, Lacey Johnson, Kate Baumgart and Cassie Kenedy work to fill the second set of the to-go boxes.

3. PLANNING THE ROUTES: Sierra Bixenmann (right) and Lacey Johnson (left) discuss delivery routes before heading off for delivery.

4.MAKING THE MEAL: Turkey and mashed potatoes look appetizing in the to-go boxes, but these are just one of the two each client will receive.

