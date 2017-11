Laura Lyons

Antelope Staff

Kenan Meadows, a senior theatre major from Kansas City, Kansas, and Trisha Miller, a junior theatre major from Lincoln rehearse for Rashomon. Swords will clash as UNK students bring their show to life at the Miriam Drake Theatre.

SEE A SHOW: Nov. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

For reservations:

UNK Theatre Box Office (308) 865-8417 OR boxoffice@unk.edu

4 total views, 4 views today