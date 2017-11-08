Home News Miss Amazing
written by Antelope Staff November 8, 2017

 

Angel Atkinson, 20, Kearney native takes a glimpse at her hair while being pampered by a stylist during the prep camp

Abigail Smith throws a peace sign while getting her hair done by a hair stylist at the Miss Amazing Prep Camp

Marti Cramer working on her necklace she made while explaining the colors she used at the prep camp

Rebekah Smith holds a comb while getting her hair done at the Miss Amazing Prep Camp on Saturday

Abigail Smith works on her necklace during the prep camp at the jewelry making station

Marti Cramer gives a smile as she gets her hair done during The Miss Amazing Prep Camp on Saturday

Rebekah Smith balances a frog during her practice walk on the runway with assitance from a volunteer

The girls work on their personal introduction during Saturday’s Prep Camp for The Miss Amazing pageant that will take place November 18th and 19th in Omaha.

Marti Cramer gets her own “crowning moment” along with the other contestants during The Miss Amazing Prep Camp

 

