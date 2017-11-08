It Ragna-rocks!

‘Thor 3’ hammers into theaters with blockbusting marvel

Kaitlin Schneider

Antelope Staff

Spoilers ahead. Read at your own risk.

The last time audiences saw any of Marvel’s Avengers, they were in the middle of an all-out family battle, as seen in “Civil War” back in May 2016.

The two mightiest Avengers fans were hoping to see—The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth)—were, meanwhile, getting up to their own intergalactic shenanigans. These absences are explained in this latest release from the multi-billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, this is also the first film in which fans get to again experience the majesty of the godly realm, Asgard, since 2014 with the release of “Thor: The Dark World.”

The second film also introduced the second Infinity Stone—an ongoing arc since the MCU really took off after their first group movie—in the form of the accursed Aether. While an entertaining film, the sequel fell flat in comparison to the wildly different first Thor (2011), which led to the God of Thunder’s involvement in “The Avengers” way back in 2012.

And now the godly boys are back in a film that switches it up, acting as a serious film, buddy comedy and total laugh riot for audiences.

This film is very different from prior stand-alone Marvel movies. While they usually contain a few laugh-worthy moments, the comic book adaptations still usually manage to be darker and more serious. Of course, they’re all still fun and enjoyable, but none are on the level that Ragnarok created.

Even from the beginning, when viewers find Thor in chains and at a loss as to what to do, this film is still a much more lighthearted film than its predecessors. Although it does lay it on too thick at some points, this third installment still works. And it does change the entire foundation of the universe, especially in relation to the Asgardian people.

For me, and I am sure I can vouch for many others, this film held many exciting features. For one, Tom Hiddleston again reprised his mischievous role of Loki, the God of Mischief and adopted brother of Thor. When fans last saw the shape-shifting trickster, he had taken on the form of Odin Allfather, the king of Asgard as well as his adopted father, and fans finally get to see what he’s been up to since he “claimed” the throne: watching theatrical performances while the universe steadily prepares for the end of times.

This third installment was no exception: Hiddleston does a brilliant job and his fraternal chemistry with Hemsworth only adds another appealing layer to this comic-based, cinematic beauty. Viewers see that Loki is never what he seems, but he isn’t quite as evil as past films have made him out to be. Ragnarok even makes him into a hero of sorts, but he still has much to make up for after the trouble he caused in earlier releases.

Mark Ruffalo again does a fabulous job as The Hulk. The latter half of the film, in which he spends much of the time as genius Bruce Banner, is almost preferable. Having spent two years trapped in his emerald alter ego, Banner is confused, disoriented and on the verge of freaking out when he finally becomes himself again.

Of course, I must mention the titular actor, Chris Hemsworth, whose depiction of the God of Thunder is always wonderful. In fact, he acted as the comical epicenter this time. The multi-dimensional actor fits perfectly into the multi-dimensional realm of the MCU. And, as Marvel continues to grow bigger and bigger, so too do the names of the actors who take on the roles of pivotal characters, a few noteworthy ones being Jeff Goldblum as the zany Grandmaster, Cate Blanchett as the big bad, Hela, and Tessa Thompson as the last Valkyrie of Asgard.

And of course, nobody can talk about this film without mentioning Benedict Cumberbatch’s return as Dr. Stephen Strange, whose cameo scene was a significant highlight. It’s always great seeing Hiddleston and Cumberbatch on-screen together, after all.

A fun jaunt through even more locales of the Marvel Universe, Thor: Ragnarok packs a lot of hilarity, familial conflict, brilliant one-liners, kick-ass action sequences and some spectacular special effects that rival even those of “Doctor Strange.”

Thor 3 just hit theaters on Nov. 3, with special showings on the Thursday night before. It is already proving to be one of the zaniest, yet most entertaining Marvel films to date.

But let’s not forget about those post-credit scenes, because the gleeful romp through destruction ends there. Thor and Loki, after having been reunited after the destruction of their world (it was all part of the plan, honest!) are standing on the colony ship that currently plays host to the Asgardian people.

As they talk about going to earth, a massive black ship suddenly looms in front of them. Who could be on this ship? Most observations lead to Thanos. We’ve seen Big Purple before, in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but he’s always just been lurking in the shadows for the Avengers. Maybe it’s time for him to come out and finally take what he believes is rightfully his and ignite what we’ve trekked through 18 movies for—the Infinity War. 5/5

