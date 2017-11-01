UNK Leadership seeks needed donations for hungry community to fill boxes around campus for Big Blue Cupboard

Amanda Demilt

Antelope Staff

As a student, at this time of the year there is so much to worry about without having to worry about where the next meal will come from. The Big Blue Cupboard eases the worry from those students by giving them somewhere to go when they are in need of food. No student’s goal of a higher education should be incumbered by a growling stomach.

This is the first year Leadership UNK has asked for donations for the campus food pantry. The group hopes to receive as much food as possible to donate to the Big Blue Cupboard.

The mission of the Big Blue Cupboard is to serve students and employees suffering from food insecurity. However, to meet the needs of students and employees, the cupboard needs supplies. Leadership UNK is asking for donations from students and the public to help with filling the cupboard.

During the month of October a number of boxes were placed around campus with a flyer sporting a pumpkin asking for donations. The collection boxes have been placed near the entrances of all major buildings on campus excluding the residence hall and the Health Science Education Complex.

The theme for October was “Trick or Treat, get off your seat and give our students something good to eat.”

The poster for November will change to sport a turkey. The new theme will be “Give thanks, Give back.” The donation boxes will remain in place through November as Leadership UNK continues to take donations. Food will be collected until Nov. 30.

“Leadership UNK is a program available to staff where they get the opportunity to develop and enhance their skills to become a better leader in all aspects of their lives,” said Kayleigh Dawson, a Title IX Specialist at UNK and the President of Leadership for the UNK Board of Graduates. They are striving to be better by helping others who might not otherwise have the resources available to purchase their own food.

Though the Big Blue Cupboard accepts donations of non-perishable foods there are a number of high need food items. These items include: peanut butter, canned or dry soups, hamburger helper, boxed dinners, canned meats and stews, spaghetti, ramen noodles, rice, stuffing, baking mixes, cereal, oatmeal, juice and fruit drinks.

“We are hoping to have great success, so we can continue to do it in the future,” said Dawson.

The Big Blue Cupboard opened in 2012 and is located in the Office of Multicultural Affairs in the Nebraskan Student Union. The OMA is located on the first floor at the east end of the building.

Because it can be overwhelming and sometimes embarrassing, students can “shop” the Big Blue Cupboard anonymously for the food items of their choosing.

“UNK is not only a great place for students. It’s also a wonderful place to work for employees. The Leadership UNK program wanted to give back to the members of our campus community and thought the food drive would be a great way to do that,” said Dawson.

