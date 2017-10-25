New trend in health care great fit for students

Nebraska doctor says virtual care real money saver, offers students chance to win $50 Amazon gift card

Abbie Rohr

Antelope Staff

Ever taken a picture of the athlete’s foot you got from the dorm showers, sent it to your mom and asked what you needed to do? OK, maybe not that exact situation, but something similar?

Not to worry, there is now a professional solution for this scenario. The solution is called virtual care, and it can be accessed anywhere in the state from a phone, tablet or laptop.

“Virtual care is a live health care visit with a provider in real time, usually through a mobile device, phone, iPad or laptop with a webcam,” said Bryan Nokelby, MD, who started a virtual care program in Nebraska “There Virtual Care.”

The biggest benefit of virtual care is the convenience, as anyone can access it from anywhere, on any device. Virtual care visits are only $49 and are not currently submitted to insurance. This convenient option offers college students the ability to get professional care for minor illnesses at a very affordable price from the convenience of their dorm room or apartment. After the visit, the provider will send the prescription, if needed, to the pharmacy chosen.

“If you could get your sinus infection treated for $49 from home instead of going into the doctor’s office and having to pay $100-$150 it is a big savings,” Nokelby said, “I think college students like to have a little extra cash in their pockets.” Even if mom and dad still pay for your doctor’s visits, virtual care may be more convenient. (Of course you can still bill it right to your parents and save them the extra money.)

Because of the rising health care and health insurance costs, virtual care is a convenient tool for college students. “A lot of health insurance plans have gone to high deductibles so a lot of the cost is out of pocket up to a certain amount. Even after the deductible is met there may be a co-pay associated with a doctor’s visit,” he said. With virtual care you pay the flat rate of $49 for the visit. “We knew virtual care was something that people were going to be attracted to because of where health care is and where it is heading,” he said.

Innovative companies who have been doing virtual care for the last several years have had great success in care that is equivalent to in-person care with straightforward health care issues. We are trained to do this; it’s what we do on a daily basis. Now we can reach people wherever they are, whenever they need us, at a very affordable price.” Nokelby said.

Some of the straightforward health issues that There Virtual Care can assist with include: allergies, anxiety, cough, congestion, pinkeye, respiratory infections, sinus symptoms, sore throats, UTI and vomiting. You can find a longer list by going to www.there.care.

Any provider that you would see with There Virtual Care is a health care provider in Nebraska. Nokelby has four urgent care clinics throughout Nebraska and the providers from those clinics are staffing There Virtual Care. “It is not a physician from out of state or out of country. They have all been trained, certified and credentialed through our facility,” he said.

Nokelby believes that virtual care is not a passing fad. “As technology is evolving, virtual care will become an essential part of our health care system,” he said. “I don’t see it going away, people like convenience and instant access; I think that is going to help drive virtual care.”

“We’re excited to be among the providers offering this convenient, affordable service to patients throughout Nebraska. We hope that UNK students will take advantage of this opportunity. When you need us, we’re there!”

