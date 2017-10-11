Let’s do the “Time Warp” again!

Cult classic rocks for 42 years and remains just as strong

Kaitlin Schneider

Antelope Staff

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” is an annual Halloween tradition in my little blended family. It is the throwback of all throwbacks for us. No matter where we are, whether we are together or apart, we always watch the film this time of year and the tradition means a lot to me. It is my favorite Halloween movie, is completely wacky and out there like the usual kind of movie I enjoy, and is perfect for the spookiest season. With that in mind, I decided to review it and wholeheartedly recommend that you give it a go this Halloween season.

The film was first released in 1975, and celebrated its 42nd anniversary a few days ago on Sept. 25. The idea of “Rocky Horror” started as a 1973 stage production. It was created by Richard O’Brien, who contributed to the later screenplay of the cult classic film. Particularly, the movie pays special homage to the most ridiculous science fiction and B-Reel flicks. Although the plot is a rather loose thread throughout the film, it’s more than acceptable once you realize how much is jam-packed into its screwball nature.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” focuses on two young lovers, Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) who become engaged at the beginning of the film during a remarkably melodic showtune dubbed “Damn It, Janet.” The couple decides to visit their good friend, Dr. Everett Scott, and celebrate the good news. However, along the way, their car blows a tire. Brad decides to go off to look for help, and Janet insists on accompanying him. As they venture through the forest, they encounter a strange Gothic mansion, with even stranger inhabitants. The strangest? Dr. Frank-N-Furter, depicted by Tim Curry, who audiences later discover to be an alien transvestite keen on creating a man with “long hair and a tan” (Peter Hinwood). Prior to Curry’s unforgettable entrance in high heels, fishnets, and a corset, viewers get to see the most influential showtune in the entire film, “Time Warp.”

Following a jump to the left, a step to the right, and a pelvic thrust or two, the couple is thrown into even more shenanigans in the Frank-N-Furter mansion. Other quirky characters show up too, including the Transylvanians partygoers, Magenta (Patricia Quinn), Riff Raff (Richard O’Brien himself), and Columbia (Nell Campbell), along with her creepy, biker boyfriend Eddie (Meat Loaf). Although I would love to go through an in-depth review of this flick, I cannot ruin it for the masses. Sure, it has been out for 42 years, but this classic is something you must experience for yourself. It will most certainly stick with you for the rest of your life, and who knows, maybe it will even become a staple of your own Halloween traditions like it has for so many others.

“Rocky Horror” is a film that possesses the extreme ability to withstand the test of time. It is a completely whacked-out, British-American, musical, screwball, comedy, horror film that really does pay homage to every single detail listed, and it manages to do it so well. Of course, as any Oscar or affluent award academy goes, the prestigious judges would run screaming in the opposite direction if presented with something of this nature. However, for those of you who may be like me, and enjoy outré cinema, pick up a copy. And if that isn’t enough, venture to one of the live, audience-involved performances. Or, just “rock” one of the characters’ terrific ensembles for a Halloween costume.

A tip for you though: avoid the 2015 remake at all costs. Remember that “Avatar: Last Airbender” movie from 2010? Yeah, I don’t either.

