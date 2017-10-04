Video UNK Christian Student Fellowship written by Antelope Staff October 4, 2017 Makayla Hogenson Video at the Antelope 4 total views, 4 views today UNK Christian Student Fellowship was last modified: October 4th, 2017 by Antelope Staff 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Antelope Staff previous post Russell leads Lopers to road victory next post The Big Blue Cupboard You may also like Healthy relationships February 13, 2013 Science Presentation April 27, 2012 Rudolph has H1N1? Teams get creative during... December 16, 2009 A Musical Trio October 7, 2009 Get Ready for a Taste of Japan February 9, 2011 Donut Hole Eating Competition February 4, 2010 Career Fair February 9, 2013 Behind the scenes in the UNK theatre... February 19, 2013 Red Dress Poker Tournament Preview February 4, 2010 Students’ Opinions on Travel March 15, 2012 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply CAPTCHA Code *