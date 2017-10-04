Russell leads Lopers to road victory

Lopers.com

Sophomore running back Thomas Russell carried the ball 39 times for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns to help Nebraska Kearney grind out a 16-6 win over Missouri Southern State Saturday evening in Joplin. Overall, Russell was seven carries from tying the UNK record, set by all-time leading rusher Mike Miller in a 2002 win over Fort Lewis (Colo). Russell’s 39 totes do tie him with Nolan Beyer (1992/Northern State) for fourth most in Loper lore. Losing just two yards all day, his long run covered 24 yards and Russell now has 106 carries for 401 yards and three TD’s on the season.

Defensively, sophomore Sal Silvio led UNK with 11 tackles.

