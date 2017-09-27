Tourney benefits Girls on the Run, Special Olympics

UNK Communications

University of Nebraska at Kearney sorority Gamma Phi Beta, along with fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma, is hosting its annual Moonball Tournament to benefit Girls on the Run Nebraska and Special Olympics.

Moonball is Gamma Phi Beta’s national philanthropy, and every chapter across the U.S. and Canada puts on this event once a year.

Teams consist of between eight and 10 players, and the cost to participate is $100 per team. Tickets for the meal portion of the event are $5.

Participants will have chances to win a number of prizes, including Husker volleyball tickets, a smart TV, jewelry, gift cards and many more items.

Teams can also register from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in UNK’s Nebraskan Student Union, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in Cushing Coliseum.

2 total views, 2 views today