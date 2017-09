Margaret Spencer

Antelope staff

1. Lindsey Smith, a junior from Dakota Dunes, SD sets the ball up for teammate Mackenzie Pluckett, a sophomore from Grand Island.

2. Morgan Stute, a junior from Kearney studying business administration, serves the ball.

3. #19 Tara Ziegelbein, a senior from Lincoln, hits the ball past a pair of Emporia State blockers.

4. Julianne Jackson, a sophomore from Bonner Springs, KS and Puckett block the ball.

Video at The Antelope

4 total views, 4 views today