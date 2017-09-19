Lopers prevail against Fort Hays

Margaret Spencer

Antelope staff

1. Molly Willis, a sophomore from Kearney studying elementary education, moves the ball across the field during the first half of Thursday night’s game against Fort Hays State U.

2. Marika Van Brocklin, a senior from Hastings studying wildlife biology, moves the ball out of Fort Hays State U. end zone.

3. Tori Weber, a junior from Lincoln studying pre-nursing, hits the ball with her head at teammate Megan Hellem, an elementary education freshman from Lincoln.

1 total views, 1 views today