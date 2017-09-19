Lip Sync highlight of HC events

Students turn out for annual Mud Tug

Courtney Lierman

Antelope staff

1. A combination of Alpha Omicron Pi, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Lambda Gamma started off the lip-syncing contest with a dance to “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. The campus and community crowd responded to the performance and song choice with loud cheering, chants and clapping.

2. Lip sync judge, Andre Lynch, shows the crowd his best “movie date moves” while Louie responds with surprise. Each judge participated in the challenge, along with a ticket-tearing contest and a popcorn eating contest in-between performances.

3. Women of Gamma Phi Beta strike a pose while dancing to a song from Mulan. Teaming up with Phi Gamma Delta, and Sigma Lambda Beta, the group took second place overall at the UNK lip-sync contest. Sigma Phi Epsion, Alpha Phi and Sigma Tau Gamma sealed first place.

2 total views, 2 views today