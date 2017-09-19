Homecoming week shines

29th Annual Homecoming unites campus through events

Ryan Boyd

Antelope staff

One competition after the next over an entire week of activities, the 2017 Homecoming events focused on the theme of “Welcome to the UNK Premiere.” 21 organizations were paired off into nine teams. Each team spent five days tirelessly gaining as many points as possible over eight different events.

Homecoming kicked off on Monday with the Lawn Display. The display involved each team’s effort to show the group’s own take on what the Homecoming theme meant to them. The judges based their scores off creativity, originality and representation of the theme.

Mantor/Randall hall. Alpha Xi Delta, Pi Kappa Alpha and Lambda Theta Nu placed third. Alpha Omicron Pi, Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Lambda Gamma and Delta Tau Delta placed second and coming in first was Sigma Phi Epsion, Alpha Phi and Sigma Tau Gamma.

Loper Feud, UNK’s take on the popular game show Family Feud, followed the Lawn Display. After the elimination rounds, only four teams remained. After the two fast money rounds, the winners were determined. In 4th place, Gamma Phi Beta, Fiji and Sigma Lambda Beta. Sig Ep, A-Phi and Sig Tau placed third. AOPi, Phi Delt, the Gammas and the Delts placed second. AXiD, Pike and the Lambdas took home first place.

UNK hosts first hey day

Tuesday was Hey Day and the Hall Display. Hey Day, a new event, created another opportunity for students to get to know one another simply by using name tags with that person’s name on it. Every team received points for showing up to the campus greens and participating. The Hall Display followed Hey Day. Very similar to the Lawn Display, they designed the Hall Display on the same judging criteria the Lawn Display used. Each team displayed work in the host dorm of one’s choice. AXiD, Pike, and Lambdas placed fourth. G-Phi, Fiji and the Betas placed third. Sig Ep, A-Phi and Sig Tau placed second. AOPi, Phi Delt, the Gammas and Delts came in first.

Wednesday was the Canned Food Build. Teams designed displays that would fit the homecoming theme in order to place highly. With the effort by the homecoming groups, over 4,000 cans were donated to the Big Blue Cupboard for families in need of food. G-Phi, Fiji and the Betas placed fourth. A-Phi, Sig Ep and Sig Tau placed third. The team of Pike, AXiD and the Lambdas received second. Phi Delt, AOPi, Gammas and the Delts placed first.

Turnout for lip sync ALWAYS HIGH

The Lip Sync Battle, held Thursday evening, was Homecoming’s largest event. For the 29th consecutive year, teams once again created performances displaying stories with songs, which could relate to the theme. For the performance to be judged well, students also related the story to UNK. Antelope/Nester and Men’s Hall came in fourth place. AXiD, Pike and Lambdas place third. G-Phi, Fiji and the Betas placed second. Winning the Lip Sync Battle was the team of A-Phi, Sig Ep and Sig Tau.

After the Lip Sync Battle, it was time to crown the 2017 UNK Homecoming royalty. After two rounds of voting, the results were in and the king and queen determined. Miranda Ketteler, representing the Loper Programming and Activities Council, was crowned Homecoming Queen. At her side was 2017 Homecoming King Logan Krejdl, representing Pi Kappa Alpha. Following his coronation, Krejdl said, “Winning homecoming king means that my effort to make a difference in the lives of others has paid off. Receiving this award proves that it’s not about who you were in high school that defines what you have to be in college. College is the time to be who you want to be and do what you want to do.

Adventure Race revamped

Friday brought a revamped Adventure Race, in which teams travelled to each destination with their group. The race required a combination of skill and endurance as 12 challenges were completed. In 4th place, the Student Athletic Advisory Council (SAAC) and in 3rd place, Pike, AXiD, and the Lambdas. Phi Delt, AOPi, Gammas and the Delts placed second. The adventure race winners were A-Phi, Sig Ep and Sig Tau.

The Kearney community had an exciting time Saturday morning as Homecoming capped off with the parade. Each team designed one’s own float to show off different organizations of UNK as well as the homecoming theme. The team of Fiji, G-Phi and the Betas took 4th place. A-Phi, Sig Ep and Sig Tau placed third. AOPi, Phi Delt, Gammas and Delts placed second. AXiD, Pike and Lambdas float flew the 1st place banner.

The week finished at Foster Field for the matchup between UNK and Northwest Missouri State. At halftime of the game, the final results for the Homecoming event were tallied up. Sig Ep, A-Phi and Sig Tau took 3rd place overall. Pike, AXiD and the Lambdas were homecoming runner-up. Phi Delt, AOPi, Gammas and the Delts team came out the winner of 2017 Homecoming.

The highlight in the game itself was the defense, an endurance test for both teams. UNK’s defense only allowed 13 points, which is the fewest that the Bearcats have scored since their loss in the 2010 National Championship game. While falling to a 1-2 record, the Lopers’ record does not accurately reflect the progress UNK has made for their team.

Hopes are high that the tide is turning for the Lopers /

