Defense battles against tough Bearcats

Lopers hold Northwest No. 1 rated Cats to a 13 pt. lead – lowest score against powerhouse since 2010

Devon Andre

Antelope staff

1. Quarterback Steve Worthing gets sacked on the UNK 4th yard line in the UNK homecoming game vs Northwest Missouri State.

2. Travis Holcomb wraps up Northwest Missouri State player, stopping him from hitting a first down, holding the Cats once again.

3. After the game, centerfield, the Lopers congratulate the Bearcats. UNK heads to Washburn next Saturday afternoon.

