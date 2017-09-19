BRAGGING RIGHTS: T-SHIRTS FOR CHAMPS

Andrew Winscot, the new Campus Rec director, is excited to see students sporting intramural champion T-shirts

Rachel Arehart

Antelope staff

Change is in the air for Campus Recreation. Along with new leadership, student winners from last term starting the school year with a win will be styling new intramural champion T-shirts

In previous years, intramural T-shirts were designed in the UNK art department by students, but this year the new Assistant Director of Campus Recreation, Andrew Winscot, was hired mid-summer, so the process was a little different.

He said they went through Moonlight, a T-shirt design place in Kearney that does a lot of embroidering and designing, and they came up with a couple of designs. “As a staff, we just picked out one that we liked and picked out some different color options,” Winscot said.

Be on the lookout for black, white and gold T-shirts with a design on the front and the Loper symbol on the back.

“We want it to be something that represents the UNK brand. We always try to put the UNK logo on there, the Loper head, and then it’s great for us throughout the year to hand out T-shirts and then see them out around campus to help promote not only Campus Recreation but the intramural program and just see the different students participate and wear their shirts proudly,” Winscot said.

With more intramural sports starting in September, the T-shirts are already being sported around campus by students.

“Students love T-shirts, so anytime they can get a free shirt out of something, they’re pretty excited,” Winscot said, “Part of it, I think students really do enjoy being able to get a T-shirt and say that they are an intramural champion and brag to their friends or wear it out and about in the community and around UNK.”

Winscot said he oversees daily operations of the Wellness Center, including intramurals, the climbing wall, outdoor recreation and open recreation.

“We have two intramural GAs that are assigned specifically for intramurals. I work with them on the promotion, the development, scheduling, hiring and training of employees,” Winscot said.

“We want to get as many students and faculty and staff in here because we complement the academic side of things. We’re here to be a stress-free zone, an outlet when students are getting ready for a big test or they have a busy week.”

