Newman Center breathes fresh life into campus

written by Antelope Staff September 13, 2017

Mission to mix fun with faith

Ryan Boyd
Antelope staff

The UNK Newman Center spends every day working behind the scenes to attract new students to come visit and get some work in to their faith life. “It’s important to offer students a community to be a part of and help them understand that a religious community is not a cult.” says Father Neal Hock of the Newman Center.

From the start of the year at Blue and Gold Welcome Week, volunteers from the Newman Center promoted barbecues and informational meetings to students to create hype around visiting the Newman Center.

Students have revamped the Newman Center council and are excited to continue getting more people involved in an active faith life. The council has committees in charge of creating events, doing community service, blasting so-cial media, recruiting Greek and non-Greek students and a forming a dining committee.

Brittany Blaser, a junior from Columbus, has high hopes for the upcoming year. “Leading this Greek recruitment committee has me very excited about bringing the Newman Center and Greek communities together. It’s going to be a great year!” Blaser said.

The Greek recruitment com-mittee is dedicated to involving members of Greek life in the Newman Center regardless of what religion they practice. This committee is made up of nine members: Brittany Blaser, Alec Hamik, Travis Burbach, Maggie Otto, Julian Ancona, Kaela Samek, Ryan Boyd, Neli Morales and Sidney Preister.

As president of the Newman Center council, Kendall Schumacher, a senior from Lindsay, has been appreciative of the work put forth by the entire council. “It’s been an easy year for the council so far because every member is carrying their own weight and helping with each event that we put on,” Schumacher said.

Over the weekend of Sept. 8 and 9, the Newman Center committee put in time and effort to create a welcome retreat that allowed students to come in and meet new people. With sit-down discussions, college football and bonfires, the weekend was full of activities and provided a glimpse into the offerings of this year.

The council has been sche-duling events to promote weekly activities to the campus to consistently to create a buzz on campus. The Newman Center offers mass every day of the week and information is posted inside the yellow house across the street from the Nebraskan Student Union for anything new that is planned.

