KSSLHA kicks off a new year

Courtney Lierman

Antelope staff

As another school year starts up, so do many student organizations. Tucked back in the corner hall of the College of Education lies a group that meets once a month and works closely with professors to empower, inspire and help students grow in the field of communication disorder.

Commonly known as KSSLHA, the Kearney Student, Speech, Language, Hearing Association is directly related to any students looking to pursue a career in speech pathology or audiology at a higher level. Though the members are primarily communication disorder majors, any student at UNK with direct interest is welcome to join.

KSSLHA is co-advised by Dr. Whitney Schneider-Cline and Dr. Miechelle McKelvey. Schneider-Cline says member-appointed officers lead meetings and advisors are there to ensure success and help where it is needed. She goes on to say, “It is my hope that students involved in KSSLHA are passionate about their future profession, establish friendships and that they are inspired to be leaders within the field.”

Throughout the school year, KSSLHA holds regular meetings that are now held after businesses hours making it easier for students to attend. They also go out and get involved in the community. This year, the organization’s philanthropy is the Alzheimer’s Association. KSSLHA members will get to help with the Alzheimer’s Walk on Sept. 17, as well as work hands on with the RiteCare Clinic on campus.

Anyone interested in more information is encouraged to attend the next KSSLHA meeting Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in room B154 of the College of Education building. You can also check out their Facebook page (Kearney Student Speech Language Association) or send an email to ksslha@lopers.unk.edu.

