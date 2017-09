Students turn out for annual Mud Tug

Rachel Arehart

Antelope staff

Team Dirty and Down tugs through the mud for an ultimate victory, winning the co-ed bracket. UNK Intramurals hosted the annual Mud Tug on Aug. 28 at the practice fields. “Mud tug is a super fun and easy way to start off a year of intramurals,” Sarah Allen (pictured left), a senior English education major from Ayr said. Allen was named last year’s Intramural Woman Player of the Year.

1 total views, 1 views today