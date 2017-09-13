Fall drop in enrollment to 6,644

UNK Communications

University of Nebraska at Kearney’s traditional announcement of fall numbers indicates a total student enrollment of 6,644 for fall 2017 – a decline of 2.1 percent, or 144 students.

The lower enrollment figure results from several consecutive large graduating classes and a modest decrease in first-time, full-time freshmen.

UNK enrolls this fall 904 first-time freshmen, down 104 from fall 2016, with overall undergraduate enrollment down 4.2 percent (213 students). Graduate student numbers continue a long span of increase and are up 4.0 percent (69 students).

There are 394 international students from 49 countries enrolled at UNK, an increase of 31 students. The greatest growth is in students from South Korea, up 25 students, with representation from Japan, Oman and South Korea also increasing. Small declines were noted from China, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Students are enrolled from all 93 counties in Nebraska.

