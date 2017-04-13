Tennis takes down Midland

Men’s and Women’s teams edge out Midland University Warriors

The Nebraska-Kearney tennis teams swept the Midland University Warriors by 9-0 scores Wednesday evening at Harmon Park.

The 29th-ranked Loper men improve to 7-7 while the regionally-ranked women are now 9-8. Midland is led by former UNK standout John Steinke.

This was the women’s final home dual of the 2016-17 season and they went out in style, allowing the Warriors (7-10) just one point in doubles and two in singles.

UNK’s lone senior is lefty Sthefani Rodriguez (Venezuela) and she was victorious at number five singles (6-0, 6-1) and paired with sophomore Sherry Sun (China) to win 8-0 at number two doubles.

Next, junior Emma Neil (Papillion) and freshman Ana Royo (Spain) both won their 13th singles match in dual competition. Neil played at number three (6-0, 6-0) for the first time while Royo (6-0, 6-0) won for the eighth straight time at number two.

The Loper men are scheduled to have one more home match – against Hastings College – but the April 11th date vs. the Broncos has been postponed due to recent changes in UNK’s busy schedule.

If this was the last home event at Harmon, all three seniors all went out as winners as Mohab El Zanaty (Egypt), Lucas Garces (Spain) and Justin Nguyen (Louisville, CO.) either won a singles or doubles match.

Overall, the banged up Warriors (8-9) tallied two points in doubles and 13 in singles. Besides UNK’s veterans, junior Raul Rodriguez (Spain) teamed with El Zanaty to win at number one doubles and sophomore Landon Warner (Lincoln Pius X) won in straight sets at number six singles.

