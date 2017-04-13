Step up to the plate

Lopers hit 5 homers in 22-16 victory over Northeastern State

The Nebraska-Kearney baseball team outscored Northeastern State 22-7 over the final 7.5 innings to post a wild 22-16 victory Friday night at Memorial Field.

This was the first of a three-game set. With the win, UNK improves to 10-22 (3-16) while the RiverHawks fall to 17-13 (11-8).

In the nearly four-hour game, and on a night when the winds were blowing straight out for the first two hours, the clubs combined for 38 runs on 33 hits (seven home runs), 16 walks, six errors, four hit batters and two balks. Nine different pitchers took to the mound with all 18 starters going the distance and collecting at least one hit.

The 22 runs is UNK’s second highest total in an MIAA game; they twice tallied 25 runs against the Lincoln Blue Tigers (2015 and 2016). The five dingers is the most since seven against LU last February.

NSU’s first-ever contest in Kearney is one that won’t be forgotten soon. The ‘Hawks led 9-0 after 1.5 innings thanks to a “Grand Slam” from catcher Chad 25567

Easton Edmond went yard — twice — in the second Reibenspies (2 for 6) in the first inning and a leadoff homer by designated hitter Zach Henderson in the second.

The Loper comeback started in the second when they crossed home plate eight times thanks to four homers. Senior center fielder Easton Edmond (2 for 4, four runs & two RBI’s) started things with a solo shot to center; he later accounted for the final run of the inning with another dinger to center.

In between, junior catcher Dallas Schramm (3 for 4, two runs & six RBI’s) hit a “Grand Slam” over the left field wall with junior designated hitter Billy Hayes (Lemont, Ill.) directly following with his second homer of the year.

Schramm (Millard North H.S.) gave UNK the lead for good in the third when he belted a two-run shot to right center. The Lopers then scored three in the fourth, two in the sixth and seven more in the seventh.

The big seventh featured a two-run double down the right field line by junior third basemen Brent Kirsch (2 for 6, three runs) and a two-run single to center by senior second baseman Matt Salamon (Owasso, OK.).

During this Loper offensive explosion the ‘Hawks were blanked in the third, fourth, seventh and eighth innings. NSU did score three times in the fifth and ninth innings to hang around a bit.

Kansas senior reliever Sean Laughlin (1-0) earned the win by fanning five and walking none over 3.2 innings with Iowa sophomore Clay Collison picking up a save by throwing the final three innings. He struck out three more ‘Hawks and allowed just two hits.

Finally, true freshman Ty Roseberry (4 for 6, three runs) and Calvin Rudolph (3 for 6, two runs & four RBI’s) were two more of UNK’s offensive stars.

