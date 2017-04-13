Nick’s Gyros comes back to school  

Popular restaurant will deliver, ready to make students a priority

Daniela Gonzalez

Antelope Staff

After a few months of hard work and effort, Nick’s Gyros, a popular Kearney restaurant, announced its grand opening for their new establishment located across from campus at 1300 W 24th St.

Carlos Godinez, owner of Nick’s Gyros and its extension Nicks on the Bricks, said the restaurant will move back to where it started. About 13 years ago, Nick’s Gyros’ first location was located just across from campus.

Godinez said he thinks a combination of old-school style and modern ideas will make the new establishment a success with both current and past students.

The menu will continue to feature the gyros from the previous location, which are popular student favorites.

“People who are already gone and have their families, they still come back thinking about the first location and how convenient it was for the students,” Godinez said. His purpose is to bring back memories to those who once frequented Nick’s Gyros while in college, but also make the new location a popular place for the current UNK students and staff.

“I’m ambitious, I want something big and when I start something I want to make sure it is going to be successful.” – Carlos Godinez

Godinez’ expectations for this new project are high, “I’m ambitious, I want something big and when I start something I want to make sure it is going to be successful,” he said.

Along with the new location, he is offering a coupon to buy one gyro and get one free, which will be available for the first two weeks after its opening.

Nick’s Gyros hopes to attract the younger generations via social media and wants to offer deliveries to make them more convenient for students and the larger community. Customers can call and place delivery orders during busy days.

Godinez says this is a big opportunity for those who are trying to get a part-time job close to campus. He needs help with deliveries and kitchen work and is willing to train, he wants to make his employees feel comfortable while working.

Godinez says he likes to work in the Kearney community and his customers are his main motivation to make successful changes. “The coolest thing about this business is if this place wasn’t being support by customers, it’s gone.”

UNK students won’t regret going to Nick’s Gyros grand opening and visiting it more often now that it is just right in front of campus. Its business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Don’t miss it!

